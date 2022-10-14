Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.93.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.67. 560,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,805,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.43. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.