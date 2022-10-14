Metal Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Metal has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014026 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,328.00 or 0.27532599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.