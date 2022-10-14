Meter Governance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $60.84 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00018979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,830 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.68429536 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,553,096.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.