Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00018722 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001323 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,580,830 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

