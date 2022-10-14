Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $330,420.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (MTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 0.00544057 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $342,105.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wemetis.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

