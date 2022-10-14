MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $24.66 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $108.32 million and $5.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $24.66 or 0.00128234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.07871019 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $10,442,299.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

