Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.1 %

MTD traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,119.14. 1,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,246.36. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

