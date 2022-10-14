MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 10,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

