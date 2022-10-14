Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 672,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 96.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

