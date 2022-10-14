Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,248,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 478,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,024,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,554 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

