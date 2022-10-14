MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 6,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,621,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

MicroVision Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.26.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in MicroVision by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

