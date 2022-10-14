Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $143.57

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $143.57 and last traded at $145.12, with a volume of 2802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $45,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

