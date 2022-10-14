Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $30.03 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for $30.03 or 0.00154611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $78.30 million and approximately $335,828.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 29.25235033 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $906,031.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

