Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,880 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 384,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.