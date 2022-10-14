Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $161.80. 61,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

