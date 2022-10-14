Mill Capital Management LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.96. 49,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,180. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.