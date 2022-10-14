Mill Capital Management LLC Has $960,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

IBM stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

