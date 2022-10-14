Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 2.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $165.92. 7,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

