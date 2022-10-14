Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,514.17.

BKNG traded down $14.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,677.66. 12,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,873.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,993.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.