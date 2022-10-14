Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,829,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.81. 493,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.