Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. 96,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,927. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.