MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.59. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 35,188 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.