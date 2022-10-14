Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Jonestrading started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. 12,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,104. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

