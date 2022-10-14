Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) PT Raised to $10.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $7.40 on Monday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile



Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

