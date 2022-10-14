Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 3,207 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after purchasing an additional 360,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 1,531,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,390,492. The company has a market cap of $257.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

