Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 683 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SCHM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. 6,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,322. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

