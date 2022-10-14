Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,490. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

