Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

