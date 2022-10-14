Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 907,223 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

