Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 4.5 %

TGT stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.22. 129,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.