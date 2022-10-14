Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,795. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,678. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

