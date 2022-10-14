Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

