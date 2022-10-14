Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 963 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.37. 138,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,655. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

