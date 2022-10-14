Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $296.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.83.

Moderna stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,802,242.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $909,802,242.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

