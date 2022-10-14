Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week High at $362.39

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $362.39 and last traded at $357.16, with a volume of 1036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $357.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

