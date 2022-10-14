Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $265,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 95,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

