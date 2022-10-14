monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. 10,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. monday.com has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $450.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $2,419,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
