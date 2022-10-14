Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $751,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 139.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.