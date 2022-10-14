Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.01. 81,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 247,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

