Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $186.05 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $186.05 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00082255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,038,834,072 coins and its circulating supply is 422,568,133 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.