Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

CAF stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 142,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

