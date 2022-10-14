Morgan Stanley Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $175.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.60.

NYSE:VMC traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,044. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

