Morgan Stanley Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 210

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIISY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

