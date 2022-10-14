Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:MS opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,888,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,459,000 after purchasing an additional 441,631 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 383,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 217,635 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $7,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

