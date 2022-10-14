Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $79.32, but opened at $77.16. Morgan Stanley shares last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 215,113 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

