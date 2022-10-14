Morgan Stanley Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $49.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIEN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.74.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,829,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,829,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,246,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ciena by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,127,000 after purchasing an additional 101,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

