Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 5.2%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.29. 84,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,329,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 32,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

