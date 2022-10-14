Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the September 15th total of 155,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Motorsport Games Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSGM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.39. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.07.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 230.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

