Mountain China Resorts (Holding) (CVE:MCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (CVE:MCG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

