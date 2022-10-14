Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.82. Movano shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 7,006 shares.

Movano Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Movano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Movano by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

